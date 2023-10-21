Sunday, October 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | The value of rapa stone should be understood

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | The value of rapa stone should be understood

Mortar is used as a building material, but its scenic and historical value should also be understood.

Tuomas Aho expressed my thoughts and probably many others’ thoughts very well with his writing “Saving unique rock sites” (HS Opinion 18.10.). He expressed his serious concern about the frenzy with which bedrock is turned into aggregate in the capital region. The city is looking for space and materials for its important projects, but do they require the destruction of a geological landmark that is already in recreational use and unique in terms of landscape?

Another geological relic that is unique on a world scale is rapa stone. It occurs on all continents, but the deposits in Eastern Finland have been the core area of ​​rapakivi research. Mortar is used as a building material, but its scenic and historical value should also be understood. This applies especially to large rapakivi loose blocks. They tell of a time before us, and they should not be sadly destroyed.

See also  Security policy France: Biden and Putin have tentatively approved the motion for a summit

Kirsti Pesonen

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #rapa #stone #understood

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Verstappen: “Duel to the limit with Leclerc at the start” | FormulaPassion

Verstappen: "Duel to the limit with Leclerc at the start" | FormulaPassion

Recommended

No Result
View All Result