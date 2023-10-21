Reader’s Opinion | The value of rapa stone should be understood

Mortar is used as a building material, but its scenic and historical value should also be understood.

Tuomas Aho expressed my thoughts and probably many others’ thoughts very well with his writing “Saving unique rock sites” (HS Opinion 18.10.). He expressed his serious concern about the frenzy with which bedrock is turned into aggregate in the capital region. The city is looking for space and materials for its important projects, but do they require the destruction of a geological landmark that is already in recreational use and unique in terms of landscape?

Another geological relic that is unique on a world scale is rapa stone. It occurs on all continents, but the deposits in Eastern Finland have been the core area of ​​rapakivi research. Mortar is used as a building material, but its scenic and historical value should also be understood. This applies especially to large rapakivi loose blocks. They tell of a time before us, and they should not be sadly destroyed.

Kirsti Pesonen

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.