Reader’s Opinion | The Vallisaari and Lonna route will become part of HSL’s ferry service

Helsinki’s maritime connections also need to be improved.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told 8.6. that ferry tickets to Vallisaari, where the art biennale will be organized this summer, cost 19.89 euros. It’s too much.

The route from Kauppatori to Vallisaari and Lonna should be added to HSL’s ferry service. This way we can ensure a reasonably priced ticket and equal access to the islands for city residents. At the same time, inner-city residents’ access to nearby nature improves. This would give visitors a reason to visit the center of Helsinki, strengthening the vitality of the center.

Helsinki and HSL will invest billions in rail projects in the coming years. Helsinki’s maritime connections also need to be improved. The model can be viewed from Stockholm, New York and from the Kruunuvuori ferry. Nature and art belong to everyone.

Jenni Pajunen

city ​​councilor (kok), Helsinki

