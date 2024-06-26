Reader’s Opinion | The urban renewal of Helsinki is done together with the residents

Reader’s opinion|One long-term goal is to increase the attractiveness of the areas and attract new residents.

in Helsingin Sanomat (20.6. and 25.6.) told about Helsinki’s urban renewal work, which is being carried out in Mellunkylä, Malmi, Meri-Rastila and Malminkartano-Kannelmäi. In these areas, we put a lot of effort into improving services and comfort in order to narrow the differences between the areas. The regions are taken into account separately in the city’s budget and in the allocation of funding. We do urban renewal especially for the current residents of the areas and together with them. The special focus is on children and young people.

As one the long-term goal is also to increase the attractiveness of the areas and attract new residents through high-quality additional construction. The conditions for this are created with purposeful zoning and by targeting land policy measures in such a way that the construction of owner-occupied housing can be increased to balance the supply of housing in rent-dominated areas. The construction cycle is challenging right now, but in the development of the city it is only a short moment – we believe in purposeful action and the potential of the regions.

In writings it is stated that the goals of the reform have not yet been achieved based on the city’s 2023 evaluation report. The time span of urban renewal is very long, and the goals of the work started in 2021 extend all the way to 2035. The work in the regions is only at the beginning, and its final results and effects will be seen as a whole only in the next decade.

“ This summer, the regions are investing in summer activities.

Over the next ten years, the city will invest about one billion euros in urban renewal areas, for example, building new schools, kindergartens and sports parks, as well as renovating green areas. These measures are not only at the “ideation level” but for the most part are already well into planning and implementation. In addition to long-term construction projects, we implement faster actions stemming from residents’ wishes.

Taken individually, these may seem modest, but they are meaningful to those who wished for them.

This summer, the regions are investing in summer activities. We carry out excursions, keep playgrounds and youth centers open, participate in organizing numerous events in parks and squares, and improve their comfort.

Summer it’s also a good time for people living elsewhere to get to know these areas. Stop by and enjoy Malmi’s free cultural offer during the event summer, learn Ollie at Mellunmäki’s pop-up skating rink, have fun at Kiviko’s renovated frisbee golf course, take a spin at the city dances in Kannelmäki or take a dip in the sea at Rastila’s beach. You can get up-to-date information about events in the areas and the progress of the renewal on the city renewal’s own website.

Hanna Dhalmann

housing program manager

Rikhard Manninen

director of land use

Outi Säntti

regional construction manager

The City of Helsinki