Reader’s Opinion | The upper age limits for surveys must be removed

International research communities and scientific associations, together with national statistical authorities, can influence what European data collection is like.

About age discrimination we have a lively discussion. It has been pointed out that people over 70 or 80 years old are often excluded from surveys. Still, the results are reported to apply to the entire adult population. This information is used in social decision-making. As a result, the experiences and views of the most elderly are not heard.

The responsibility for correcting the situation is divided among many parties. The good news is that Statistics Finland has raised the age limit for many of its surveys to 89 years. People over the age of 90 are still excluded from Statistics Finland’s surveys.

Decision making European surveys are also often used in the preparation. For example, there is the DESI index describing the digital skills of the European population, which includes people aged 16–74. According to the index, the digital skills of Finns aged 16–74 are at a good level. The index is used when aligning measures to promote digitization.

According to Statistics Finland, 35 percent of people aged 75–89 had never used the internet in 2022. There is no statistical information on people over 90 years old. Statistics Finland’s information helps to understand how the DESI index gives a false picture when interpreting the level of digital skills of Finns based on it. Many elderly people have difficulty keeping up with digitalization, but the index leaves this invisible. When making decisions, the needs of the most elderly in terms of learning opportunities for digital skills, digital support and business opportunities for the non-digital may thus be ignored.

“ In order to remove the upper age limits, a public debate is needed.

Free information about the upper age limit is collected in the European SHARE database, which consists of many different surveys. This database uses many methods to collect information from people over 50 years old. Different means are used to reach those who have difficulty answering surveys. A relative can answer on their behalf, and data collection is aimed at nursing home residents. The SHARE materials are open, and the researchers publish the results diligently.

Media, various interest organizations, welfare regions and companies order surveys from research companies and often exclude the most elderly from the surveys. In order to remove the upper age limits, a public debate, direct feedback to the subscribers of the surveys, and the demands of the members of various interest organizations are needed to change the situation.

The ombudsman for the elderly holds discussions with authorities, researchers and organizations to remove upper age limits from data collection. The goal is that, in principle, no group of elderly people is excluded. In this way, discrimination based on age is reduced.

Päivi Topo

the elderly representative

