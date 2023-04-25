Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | The trip through Keilaniemi gives you a lump in your throat

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

News from five new towers to Keilaniemi (HS 19.4.) brought me to the verge of tears. What is driving Espoo’s decision-makers? Every square centimeter must be built and every rock quarried for a parking garage.

I didn’t know whether to cry or laugh when I was told that there would be a park in between for recreation and nurturing of natural diversity.

The Keilaniemi of my childhood was an untouched raven with its cliffs and coastal coves, where the scouts of Otaniemi went on exciting trips. There was a modest beach with changing cabins on the beach, and there we swam in the summers and went to swimming school, completing marks.

Agrarian Espoo was remarkably beautiful in nature, the rocks, sea, forests and farm pastures created varied landscapes. It was possible to talk about the diversity of nature.

A trip through the current Keilaniemi always gives you a lump in your throat. I can’t help but think, when there is talk in the north about wind farms ruining the landscape, that they too can take some hits from what it takes to achieve a standard of living with technology and business. Those of us born in Uusimaa do not recognize our own home regions at all.

Laura Krohn Voipio

Child of Otaniemi, Kirkkonummi

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

