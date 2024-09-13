Reader’s Opinion | The treatment plan should be made well in advance

Reader’s opinion|Pain is often the easiest of the end-of-life symptoms to treat.

In the opinion department there has been a discussion about hospice care throughout the year. It is often thought that it is a matter of luck to get good hospice care. Many articles have expressed concern about inadequate pain management, especially in cancer.

However, pain is often the easiest of the end-of-life symptoms to treat. The pain can usually be controlled with a fairly simple oral medication. Pain management is complemented by a pain pump, which must be used in all hospice units in Finland. Sometimes other special pain management techniques are needed.

Patients in hospice often have many almost uncontrollable symptoms, such as nausea, intestinal blockages, severe skin symptoms caused by metastases, bleeding, or a mental crisis, which almost all dying patients suffer from.

Good end-of-life care is not a prerogative of cancer patients, although cancer patients are a significant group of hospice patients. Common diseases in hospice care include, for example, heart and kidney failure, cerebrovascular disorders, cerebral hemorrhage and the aftermath of accidents, various memory disorders and other neurological diseases.

It is important to make a treatment plan in good time. Even many healthy middle-aged people have a wish to be treated in their patient records, and nowadays quite often also a wish to be buried.

These and many practical issues, such as a will, the patient’s next of kin, bank connection, assets, possible debts, direct debits, phone subscriptions, social media accounts and so on, should be confirmed at the latest in the hospice phase, especially for those patients who do not have next of kin. In this way, the challenging paper bureaucracy after death can be eased.

Good hospice care can include home hospice care and death at home. Home hospice care is often the patient’s wish and quite easy to organize.

Ari Matila

specialist, Kainuu Central Hospital, pain outpatient clinic and palliative outpatient clinic

Member of the Käyä treatment recommendation working group

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.