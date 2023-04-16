Reader’s Opinion | The treatment of depression during pregnancy and when the baby is born needs to be intensified

Depression and anxiety are the most common mental health disorders in the perinatal period. They affect 10–25 percent of mothers and their spouses.

On opinion pages has been written about the treatment of depression during pregnancy and the baby period, i.e. the perinatal period (HS 1.4.) and the importance of timely treatment for the affected mother and her family (HS 5.4.). We want to participate in this discussion by highlighting the pain points of identification and treatment.

Both depression and anxiety disorders are under-recognized and under-treated. Almost half of the depressions during pregnancy and about one in three of the depressions during infancy are identified in healthcare. Customers who need help with their symptoms must be found in a timely manner.

Mild and moderate depression and anxiety can be treated cost-effectively in primary care. It is important for welfare regions to invest in the prevention and early treatment of perinatal mental health disorders in primary health care. In the aftermath of the corona pandemic, it is necessary to ensure the careful implementation of health checks and additional monitoring in maternity and children’s clinics.

“ The self-care model would support the early recognition of symptoms.

The self-care model would support the early recognition of symptoms and the organization of appropriate treatment for all family members. In particular, intergenerational chains of malaise should be broken.

In 2019, the Finnish Perinatal Mental Health Association has proposed the establishment of a perinatal psychiatry outpatient clinic at the interface between specialized medical care and primary care. There are good experiences of such polyclinics in, for example, Britain and Canada. Different care agencies would receive consultation help from the polyclinic, and clients would receive multiprofessional assessment and treatment. Now that welfare regions organize basic and specialized services, the establishment of a perinatal psychiatry outpatient clinic would support the seamlessness of services.

The Käypä höito recommendations – depression (2023) and anxiety disorders (2019) – have briefly discussed the pregnancy and baby period. There is a wealth of new research information on the prevention, identification and early treatment of perinatal depression and anxiety. This information must be compiled, evaluated and structured into treatment recommendations to support clinical work.

A Hotus treatment recommendation is being prepared on the topic, especially for the employees of the counseling center. The goal is to unify and enhance practices in the prevention, early identification and treatment of depression and anxiety. Mental health disorders affect the whole family, and therefore it is humane and cost-effective to base operations on research evidence and get treatment paths in order.

Tuovi Hakulinen

doctor of health sciences, docent,

chairman

Hanna Uotila-Laine

nurse, vice president

Depression and anxiety during pregnancy and infancy – treatment recommendation working group (Hotus)

