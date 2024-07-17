Reader’s Opinion | The treatment guarantee must always be based on an assessment of the need for treatment

Reader’s opinion|The age limit of 23 years does not apply to health care services for university students.

Government is preparing legislation both on the therapy guarantee for children and young people and on the general loosening of the care guarantee for non-urgent care. The special feature of both draft laws is that non-urgent services for people under the age of 23 should be provided much faster than the rest of the population.

About 280,000 university students are covered by the Student Health Foundation’s services, 25 percent of whom are under 23 years old. The life situation of university students is mostly the same, and the actual need for services does not follow the age limit.

The limited ones in a world of resources, prioritizing access to care for those under 23 would result in other students having to wait longer to access care. It would mean that the total treatment times for mental health would increase. After the change in the law, all university students would pay the same healthcare fee, even if the threshold for access to treatment would be significantly unequal based purely on age.

YTHS has observed a strong increase in service demand for mild and moderate mental health disorders. Demand has increased by up to 40 percent compared to the time before the pandemic. Students are found to need mental health support and therapy, especially in the early stages of their studies and again when the time for the so-called final thesis approaches. In addition, YTHS data verifies a strong increase in service demand in the fall and early spring, when studies are burdened in all age groups.

“ The actual service need does not follow the age limit.

Neither with regard to general health and oral health services, there is no medical basis for special treatment of people under the age of 23. Most of the health problems of all university students are one-time. It is justified to offer a solution to these in the recommended time window based on an assessment of the need for treatment. For example, regarding oral health, students under the age of 23 have on average less tooth decay and other problems than the rest of the population.

The universal care guarantee for citizens and for all age groups should simply always be based on an assessment of the need for care. Nationwide, we should invest in ensuring that the assessment of the need for treatment is done uniformly and by an experienced health professional. All organizations must have sufficient resources to implement non-urgent care in the time determined to be necessary. Or do we trust a professional to make an assessment of the need for treatment, determine the urgency found in it and plan the overall treatment?

Care guarantee legislation loosening is worthwhile, but there are no sufficient grounds for prioritizing people under the age of 23. Frequent changes in the care guarantee legislation in the short term cause significant costs from the point of view of modifying information systems, changing the operating model of services, and changing reporting, self-monitoring and supervision.

Resources flow too much from the production of health services themselves to the implementation of administrative changes.

Teija Kulmala

chief medical officer, YTHS

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.