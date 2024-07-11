Reader’s Opinion | The translation law endangers human rights

Reader’s opinion|In order to ease the situation in Tukala, we are compromising on fundamental rights.

Major According to preliminary information, a number of Finnish parliamentarians are in the process of approving an exceptional so-called conversion law, which temporarily suspends fundamental human rights at our borders. We see the country’s security situation as so serious that we believe we can only be protected by breaking the laws we have drawn up ourselves and the agreements we have signed on our own.

However, the proposed security measure is insufficient and wrong: by protecting the border line, the law creates a precedential exception, which from now on puts us all at risk. Human rights do not only apply to foreigners, migrants and refugees arriving at the borders. They concern each of us, both ourselves and our unborn grandchildren, now and in the future.

In order to ease the situation, we are compromising the fundamental rights that unite us as freely acting and speaking beings. This connection belongs to everyone, regardless of how necessary, useful, or functional we happen to be to each other. The Translation Act removes one thread from this connection of human rights, and this may temporarily secure us.

But at the same time, the law endangers us more seriously because it sets a precedent that allows other strands to be unraveled in the future. This applies to everyone, right-wing and left-wing alike, speakers of Finnish and Swedish, different religions, whites and blacks, representatives of different genders and sexual orientations, and all age groups.

We need to find more sustainable ways to secure our democratic life. We are not looking for temporary protection for the population, but lasting protection for our rule of law and its free citizens.

Sara Heinämaa

professor of philosophy, University of Jyväskylä

Visiting Professor, University of Copenhagen

