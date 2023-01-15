Reader’s Opinion | The trains could have rumble cars for an additional fee

Adults could ride in the rumbling wagon for an additional fee.

Pekka Riikonen well reasoned (HS Opinion 10.1.), that it is more important than shortening travel times to improve train local networks and other remote working opportunities. Other remote working opportunities also include peace of mind. At the moment, the extra-paid Ekstraluokka of the trains is defined as a quiet area. This is like a nuisance tax for people who cannot work or otherwise stay in the extra noise.

Why this way? What if the whole train, except for the play carriage, was designated as a quiet area, but the train had one roaring carriage where adults could have fun for an extra fee? The idea should at least be tried before rejecting it. The solution could attract completely new customers to use public transport.

My guess is that the experiment will be like removing background music from shopping malls or banning indoor smoking: there is opposition beforehand, but once the experiment starts, no one longs for the old way. If necessary, you can listen to the sound with headphones, but there is no machine for sale that produces silence around you.

Vesa Linja-aho

master’s degree in engineering, Espoo

