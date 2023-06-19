Reader’s Opinion | The trade union movement has brought many improvements to working life

Proposals for changes come from members, active members.

thank you Sampo Saarinen for your opinion piece (11.6.) “The Ay movement needs to look in the mirror”. You have to look in the mirror many times in the ay shop, I also looked while writing this.

When you look in the rearview mirror, you can say that a lot has been done together with the organized workers of the ay movement over the decades. The list includes, for example, summer and winter holidays, family leave, dismissal protection and a five-day work week. We work together for a better working life every day.

I don’t shares Saarinen’s view that responsibility for problems had been shifted upwards for decades, or that the opportunities for influence of individuals in the ay movement had somehow weakened. Vice versa. Proposals for changes come from members, active members.

I’ll give an example. The trade association activity raised the concern of how we could unintentionally support the childless at the collective agreement level. The end result was that, in the collective bargaining negotiations, it was agreed with the employers on the payment of salary for the period of infertility treatments. Involuntarily, the position of the childless improved.

“ The member receives support from his trade union during his working career in various situations.

Saarinen asked why to belong to a trade union, when everything is already stipulated in the law or in universally binding collective agreements. Generally binding collective agreements are specifically concluded by trade unions and with the power of organized employees. The parties in collective bargaining are trade unions and employers’ unions of the industry’s employees. The contract period of collective agreements is always agreed between the parties. After the end of the season, everything can change. In collective agreements, many things are better agreed upon than in the law.

Trade union the importance is emphasized when members encounter problematic situations in working life. The member receives support from his trade union during his working career in various situations. For example, during the coronavirus pandemic, in my own work, I advised our members on many different issues related to the topic. Influence work was done in order to secure people’s livelihoods and secure companies’ bottom lines. The trade unions pushed these issues together during the pandemic. Again, it was done together, not alone.

Our fatherland has been built together before and after wars. Few can accomplish much alone, together we can accomplish more. Especially in unstable times, working together is emphasized and no place should be given to self-centeredness.

Niina Ruutinen

Dunari from ay store, Pornainen

