Reader’s Opinion | The tourists stayed on the pier to wonder

Travelers waiting for the ferry at Kauppatori should be told more clearly about ticket purchase methods.

I did after a long time, a trip to Suomenlinna. There was a long line of tourists waiting for the ferry at the market square. When the ferry arrived, Finns rushed to board with their mobile tickets. However, many foreigners remained puzzled by the ticket machines. They seemed to be hard to get a handle on, and the ticket lines didn’t move much during the time the ferry was at the dock. The ferry left on schedule, and the bewildered tourists were left waiting for the next ride.

There were HSL staff on the platform, but their duties seemed to be opening the gate for prams and crowd control. Whether tickets were sold from the ticket booth could not be seen in the queue, as well as the fact that the queue did not lead to the ticket office at all, but to the ferry itself. Many tourists traveling from abroad had probably imagined that they would buy a ticket at a booth or only during the trip and did not realize that it would have been worthwhile to get to know the machines at the front of the queue while waiting for the ferry.

To correct the situation, it would be enough to have a guide sign visible to those waiting in line, which would tell about the ways to buy tickets, or the fact that, while waiting for the next ferry, one of the HSL employees would go and tell the people waiting in line how to buy a ticket. If such help was available, I didn’t see it, and neither did the tourists stranded on the beach.

Suomenlinna, on the other hand, exceeded my expectations and memories with its services.

Isto Havu

Espoo

