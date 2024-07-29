Reader’s Opinion | The threats of the green transition can be prevented: protect the environment and respect people

Reader’s opinion|There is a risk of a major accident. Permits are not processed transparently and appropriately.

Tuomas Raivio wrote (HS Vierakynä 22.7.) “local residents’ fears” about green transition investments and project delays due to complaints. He wondered how the locals “even wrote rebuttals” to Hamina’s battery material factory’s permission to discharge untreated wastewater into the Baltic Sea. There were several complaints about the permit, almost 500 reminders and more than 67,000 names and addresses. He described the local participants as “irrational”, even “delusional”.

Counter-examinationsthose who submit reminders and complaints are local concerned parents, property and business owners and associations, where the experts are often engineers in the field and, for example, PhDs in natural sciences, who have up to decades of experience in industrial water purification, structures and accidents.

According to Raivio, the risk of chemical accidents in Finland is vanishingly small. However, industry releases harmful substances into nature from processes and waste areas in violation of the law, and in the years 2011–2018, 3,178 chemical accidents other than oil related occurred in Finland. The risk of a major accident also exists: permits are not processed transparently and properly. It seems that no lessons have been learned from Talvivaara’s permit problems and the catastrophic waste accident, the lakes spoiled by mining chemicals and the discharge of heavy metals into groundwater.

“ The competence and independence of supervision must be improved.

Area of ​​cleared land wondered that the decisions of the authorities are not trusted. However, in administrative rights, the counter reports made by citizens have often won the reports of industry consultants, which are used by the authorities. How can you trust an authority that makes decisions with incomplete or incorrect information and whose decisions turn out to be illegal in court?

Raivio was surprised that we had to look for examples from abroad. However, good practices have been found there in terms of environmental protection, precautions and circular economy. After complaints, Northvolt and BASF have almost solved the battery industry’s wastewater problem, but the Kokkola factories and the state-owned company in Hamina do not want to use the best technology.

EU water laws require proper cleaning. Permits will come if the operation is sustainable and legal. Citizens should be listened to, and strict limits should be set for industrial pollution right from the start.

Are agree with Raivio about the need for correct information, but the production of it must not be left to industry and its consultants. The authorities must have sufficient expertise and resources and the obligation to use the best independent expertise.

The competence and independence of supervision must also be improved. In this way, people’s justified concerns and the number of countermeasures are reduced, and processing times are naturally shortened. In Finland too, people and nature must be important.

Fairy tale Jaatinen

Let’s save the Päijänne group

Miisa Mink

Saimaa Without Mines Association

Jari Natunen

Citizens’ Mining Committee ry

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.