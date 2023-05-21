Reader’s Opinion | The thousand-year tradition of wooden boat carving and the future of the industry are under threat

Our country should have at least one professionally functioning educational institution in the wooden boat industry.

Last Livia’s wooden boat building line, which operates as a vocational educational institution for the wooden boat industry under the Turku Vocational College Foundation, will be closed down. During its operation, the school has not managed to attract enough students, and the dropout rate has also been high.

We believe that with a reformed school equipped with motivated educators, the results would be different. For example, the Kuggomi tradition center in Loviisa would have well-suited and equipped facilities ready for vocational training. Our association is ready to assemble a working group, which would help the needs of entrepreneurs in the field in terms of the content of the training to be taken into account.

We list five reasons why our country should have at least one professionally functioning educational institution in the wooden boat industry.

1) Current entrepreneurs need a skilled workforce and business operators. A young person who learns handicraft skills is capable of versatile problem solving and can apply what he has learned in other fields as well.

2) The school enables networking between students and industry operators, helping employment, the birth of new innovations and the development of the entire industry.

3) Breakthrough in construction technology, CAD design, computer-aided woodworking and new materials, wood composites and natural fibers have come alongside the traditional wooden boat sculpture and require updating the study plan. At the same time, new materials and methods enable the development of the wooden boat industry to meet the needs of today’s consumers and diversify the industry.

4) Wood as a building material is ecological, renewable and more suitable than other materials for building individual, customized boats, as well as for experimental, innovative boat building. A wooden boat will hardly compete with mass-produced boats in price in the future, but a wooden boat has properties that make it unique and, in some uses, superior compared to other materials.

5) Historical and cultural-historical values: With the long coastline and inland water network, the wooden boat has had a unique and very significant position as part of the infrastructure in our country. Continuing to teach and develop the art of wooden boat carving is both an obligation and an opportunity for us. Historically valuable work and pleasure boat wood must be maintained by competent professionals. The entry of the Nordic seam boat tradition into UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage obliges us to keep the tradition alive and developing.

Along with a good school, a renewed, functional apprenticeship system tailored to the wooden boat industry is needed.

Jarmo Jauhanen

boat carver, chairman

Mats Vuorenjuuri

boat sculptor, information officer

Association of wood carvers

Esko Mattson

boat carver, wooden boat industry trainer

