Reader’s Opinion | The thoughts and values ​​of this time are in our hands

The thoughts of our time and the actions taken with them have an impact on both us and future generations.

Of history professor Jukka Korpela asked whether we lose something very big by breaking the Constitution (HS Opinion 11.7.). My view is that we will lose, because inalienable human rights and the rule of law are our most precious values.

It is good that the Finnish state acts as part of the international community in order to realize these values. It is also good that our basic values ​​are recorded in the constitution and international agreements, making it difficult to express opinions and change them.

Parliament decided not to uphold these values ​​and Finland is starting to act differently, so we have lost something very important. Our perception of humanity and how we should act towards others has changed in a fundamental way. We are turning into the kind of state from whose actions we try to protect ourselves.

Thoughts and values ​​are linked to time and laws can be changed. However, the thoughts of our time and the actions taken with them have an impact on both us and future generations. What are we if the rule of law and inalienable human rights are no longer important to us? What kind of world are we building for ourselves and our descendants? It can then be examined by historians of the future if they wish, if the freedom of science and the freedom of expression of researchers still exist.

Minna Majaniemi

Helsinki

