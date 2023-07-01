Reader’s Opinion | The textile and forest industries are on the brink of a joint opportunity

Never before have the forest industry and the textile industry been so close to each other as they are now in Finland.

of the EU the commission aims to increase Europe’s self-sufficiency. Textiles can play a big role in this, because they are an important part of our everyday life and in many fields, through work clothes, also part of a safe and smooth working day. Currently, however, the majority of textile products are imported from outside the EU.

of the EU The textile strategy announced last year emphasizes sustainable development. This opens up new opportunities for Finland. According to a report recently published by the Ministry of Labor and Economy, Finland’s strengths are new material solutions, such as bio-based and recycled fibers, design promoting sustainability and recyclability, high-quality design expertise and digitalization.

There is currently a high global demand for responsible textile fibers. For example, cellulose obtained from wood, textile waste or agricultural side streams can be used as a raw material for new fibers. A concentration of expertise in new cellulose fibers has already emerged in Finland, the likes of which cannot be found anywhere else – we have excellent conditions to become a leading country in sustainably produced textiles. At the same time, this would strengthen the position of Europe as a whole in the textile sector.

So expectations will be realized, there is a need for determined national EU influence on the policies of the next commission – and the right time for that is right now. Securing the availability of wood raw material is particularly important. The renewal and growth of the textile sector is also based on high-level tki activities: Textiles must be strongly involved in the themes of the Horizon Europe Framework Program and the subsequent 10th Framework Program for Research and Innovation.

The scaling of textile innovations and the investments required for commercialization must also be promoted. In addition to economic policy, regulation is also important here: the future business environment should be predictable and stable. Textile recycling should be increased, but it must be understood that virgin fibers are also always needed.

In addition to the investments needed for fiber production, investments are needed in the next stages of the value chain in order to turn the fiber into yarn, fabric and finished products. These would increase the added value of the products considerably.

Europeans supporting the competitiveness of fiber and textile value chains would also increase the EU’s self-sufficiency, and on the other hand, investing in self-sufficiency would strengthen European fiber and textile value chains. Finland plays a key role in this. For example, we already have the necessary industrial-scale infrastructure for wood processing ready.

Katri Pylkkänen

expert, Suomen Tekstiili & Muoti ry

Marjaana Suorsa

head of innovation policy, Metsäteollisuus ry

