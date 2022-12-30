Reader’s Opinion | The tenant can also give feedback to the board of the housing association

Membership of the board does not require ownership of shares in a housing association, nor does it require living in a housing association.

Lauri Friman answered (HS Opinion 24.12.) essentially to Martti Salomaa (HS Opinion 23.12.) wondering why this tenant would not be entitled to participate in the general meetings of his apartment building.

A closer reading of Chapter 6, Section 11 of the Condominium Corporation Act reveals that the tenant has the right to participate in the general meeting only when dealing with certain matters. Otherwise, the meetings are intended only for shareholders, and invitations on the bulletin boards apply only to them.

If Salomaa is authorized by a shareholder – for example, its landlord – to participate in the general meeting, he can be present during the entire general meeting, take the floor and vote with the apartment owner’s votes.

Of course, nothing prevents Salomaa from aspiring to be on the board of her apartment building, if she is proposed there, because board membership does not require ownership of shares in the housing association, nor does it require living in the housing association. The housing company’s annual meeting not only elects the board, but also decides, for example, on all major renovations, and the board, in turn, makes decisions on numerous other matters. The problem with many housing associations is that there are often no people willing to work on the board, because membership of the board of the housing association is perceived as too demanding and responsible.

The housing company’s board cannot focus on “managing the affairs of the board members”, but is responsible for the housing company’s finances and maintenance. Presumably, the shareholders generally want the housing association to be taken care of and the value of the apartments to be maintained.

As residents, shareholders and tenants have rights, but also responsibilities. The tenant can also give feedback to the board of the housing association and suggest improvements to the living environment. Cutting down trees is always one of the most emotional things.

Interest in the housing association and its decisions is of course positive and the comfort of all residents is important. However, the shareholders decide – and pay.

Lea Pulliainen

Joensuu

