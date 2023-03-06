Reader’s Opinion | The telemarketer urged me to sign a new electricity contract

If I had panicked and agreed to the telemarketer’s pace, I would have made an electricity contract five times more expensive.

Merja-Riitta Klingberg wondered (HS Opinion 5.3)when the electricity company had managed to conclude a consumer contract with his elderly mother, which turned out to be very unfavorable.

I know from experience that electricity marketing done unexpectedly by telephone tends to get a quick decision from the customer, which is difficult or even impossible to cancel.

An electricity company called me on a working day and told me that my contract is expiring soon, and when the prices go up, it would be worthwhile to sign a contract with them right away. I got yelled at on the phone that they would call again the next day, when I had familiarized myself with my valid contract at home. After all, it had been done with another company, and was still valid for less than a year.

If I had panicked and agreed to the telemarketer’s pace, I would have made an electricity contract five times more expensive. Fortunately, I was able to act in my own interest under pressure. Not all elderly people are capable of that.

Reima Larki

Helsinki

