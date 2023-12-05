Reader’s Opinion | The teaching of reading and writing skills needs to be strengthened, especially in middle school

It is necessary to strengthen the teaching of ninth graders’ reading and writing skills in order to guarantee good readiness to continue their studies at the second level.

Is finally waking up to the fact that Finns’ reading and writing skills are deteriorating more and more, unless the problem is tackled firmly. Society always requires better and more versatile skills. Against this background, the challenge is big.

The board program has decided on additional lessons for some subjects. We cannot agree with the view that extra hours should be placed in primary school. The elementary school currently has almost 80 percent of the mother tongue and literature classes of the basic school (minimum number of 32 hours). The greatest benefit from the additional hours would be obtained by placing them in a middle school where there is currently little teaching (minimum 10 hours).

In Finland, compared to many other European countries, mother tongue and literature teaching is quite scarce – for example, in Estonia, mother tongue and literature teaching is half as much, and there language and literature are their own subjects.

In particular, the teaching of reading and writing skills for ninth graders should be strengthened in order to guarantee good readiness to continue their studies at the second level. The world of texts surrounding young people is becoming more and more diverse and challenging, so it is necessary to increase the teaching of the mother tongue and literature in middle school.

Interest in reading decreases significantly during middle school, when other activities start to interest young people more. This also supports the fact that it is necessary to increase the teaching of the mother tongue and literature in middle school.

The effect of the extra lessons is strengthened by the fact that the teacher of reading and writing in middle school is an absolute expert in his own subject, a teacher of mother tongue and literature. Unfortunately, not all classroom teachers are specialized in teaching mother tongue and literature. We also warmly support the fact that subject teachers teach the mother tongue and literature to the fifth and sixth grades, as is often done in the teaching of foreign languages, for example.

The government program gives the local education organizers the opportunity to decide in which primary school grade the additional mother tongue and mathematics lessons will be placed. I hope that the municipal education authorities will listen to those who work in the school in this matter as well.

Irene Bonsdorff

chairman

Sari Hyytiäinen

executive director

Union of Mother Tongue Teachers

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.