Saturday, December 23, 2023
Reader's Opinion | The teacher's autonomy is still great

December 23, 2023
Reader's Opinion | The teacher's autonomy is still great

The teacher has the freedom and responsibility to make sensible pedagogical decisions.

Pisa results have irritated tongues. As a teacher, the level of discussion is infuriating. The reasons for poor success are searched for with screaming headlines in trend terms such as digital, self-direction and open learning environments. Does any teacher really leave his students as abandoned as what is assumed in public discussion?

One explanatory factor of the Pisa success was the Finnish teacher's autonomy. This has not changed anything. The teacher is not a puppet of the system or on a leash of consultants. The teacher has the freedom and responsibility to make sensible pedagogical decisions.

A reasonable pedagogical solution is, for example, reasonable practice of the useful use of a smart device and teacher-led and age-appropriate practice of self-direction, i.e. operational control skills. The curriculum does not oblige students to be left behind.

Anna Peltola

special class teacher, Lempäälä

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

