Reader's Opinion | The task of education is not only to produce labor

Education should be viewed from a broader perspective than the economy.

In his writing Martti Hetemäki and Vesa Vihriälä took a stand (HS Vierakynä 14.2.) to the reform needs of Finnish education and also proposed concrete measures for change. They defined the needs for reform from the starting points of public finances.

Education the task is broader than the production of labor power. In addition to teaching knowledge and skills, the school socializes children and young people into members of society and gives them food for independent thinking. When looking for basic skills, it is worth noting that all three tasks are socially important, also from an economic point of view.

When planning education, the needs of economic life must be taken into account. However, as education researchers, we find it problematic that economic experts present measures on light grounds that are questionable in the light of research data. This is, for example, the national final exam of elementary school.

Judgment is a complex phenomenon about which there is a huge amount of research data. In the article, the idea was presented that by increasing measurement, better competence is obtained. However, this is based on everyday thinking. We can learn from the experiences of other countries that national tests have extensive negative effects on, among other things, learning, teaching and the well-being of students. The Finnish primary school model, where measurement does not mark schooling, has many good things that are not always recognized and appreciated sufficiently.

We thank the authors for raising issues related to education. Multidisciplinary cooperation is needed to solve challenging questions. However, we hope that the development proposals would be based on researched information.

Laura Ketonen

university teacher, University of Jyväskylä

Jukka Rantala

professor, University of Helsinki

Juhani Rautopuro

research professor, University of Jyväskylä

