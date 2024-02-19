Tuesday, February 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader's Opinion | The task of education is not only to produce labor

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Reader's Opinion | The task of education is not only to produce labor

Education should be viewed from a broader perspective than the economy.

In his writing Martti Hetemäki and Vesa Vihriälä took a stand (HS Vierakynä 14.2.) to the reform needs of Finnish education and also proposed concrete measures for change. They defined the needs for reform from the starting points of public finances.

Education the task is broader than the production of labor power. In addition to teaching knowledge and skills, the school socializes children and young people into members of society and gives them food for independent thinking. When looking for basic skills, it is worth noting that all three tasks are socially important, also from an economic point of view.

When planning education, the needs of economic life must be taken into account. However, as education researchers, we find it problematic that economic experts present measures on light grounds that are questionable in the light of research data. This is, for example, the national final exam of elementary school.

See also  Meeting with ambassadors aims at technical debate, says Bolsonaro

Judgment is a complex phenomenon about which there is a huge amount of research data. In the article, the idea was presented that by increasing measurement, better competence is obtained. However, this is based on everyday thinking. We can learn from the experiences of other countries that national tests have extensive negative effects on, among other things, learning, teaching and the well-being of students. The Finnish primary school model, where measurement does not mark schooling, has many good things that are not always recognized and appreciated sufficiently.

We thank the authors for raising issues related to education. Multidisciplinary cooperation is needed to solve challenging questions. However, we hope that the development proposals would be based on researched information.

Laura Ketonen

university teacher, University of Jyväskylä

Jukka Rantala

professor, University of Helsinki

Juhani Rautopuro

research professor, University of Jyväskylä

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

See also  UN nuclear agency says every Chernobyl team that wanted to leave has been pulled out

#Reader39s #Opinion #task #education #produce #labor

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Former NASA chief scientist: The “Hope Probe” discovered unexpected phenomena on Mars

Former NASA chief scientist: The “Hope Probe” discovered unexpected phenomena on Mars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result