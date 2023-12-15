Reader's Opinion | The Tapiola service center has offered me a moment of rest

A caregiver's ability to cope depends on small things.

I want to would like to thank the volunteers of the Vireät group of the Tapiola service center, who have made it possible for my loved one to have a meaningful activity and for me to have a regular day off on Wednesdays. I have been able to take a breather from the round-the-clock responsibility with a good mood.

My strength depends on the little things. If I can't take it, my loved one will be under round-the-clock care, either at home or in an institution.

The value of the family care day off service voucher is 170 euros. I could very well “buy” twice a day's activities with it. It would also reduce the load on plant locations. Restarting the activity is always more expensive than temporarily stopping it. I hope that the decision-makers of the welfare region of Western Uusimaa are still considering the continuation of the activities.

No Olkkonen

caregiver, Espoo

