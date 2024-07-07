Reader’s Opinion | The sweeper driver is treated rudely

Reader’s opinion|Even if the vehicle is moving slowly, the work of others is respected.

I’m dying always hearing how rough my husband gets when he drives the sweeper on the roadside. The vehicle moves slowly and this makes co-drivers frustrated.

Many work several times and the phenomenon gets worse if there are motorists waiting in line. Some drive dangerously close to the rear bumper of the sweeper, which is dangerous in terms of traffic safety. Some refuse to pass and stay at the back left to wait behind the device and thus block their lane and the oncoming lane, and no one can pass. In addition to these, many walk around looking angry behind the wheel and the bravest verbally abuse. Everything has been seen.

Let’s remember to give peace of mind and respect the work of others. No one would be able to work here if the roads were not maintained. It’s also worth leaving a little early so that you have time to calmly wait for a safe pass when a slow vehicle approaches.

Mona Tykkyläinen

student of psychology

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.