Reader’s Opinion | The supply of services should be increased through welfare areas

There are more problems than benefits associated with a multichannel healthcare system.

Coil has presented a model to government negotiators in which the Kela reimbursement level for general practitioner services would be significantly increased in order to facilitate people’s access to care and increase the supply of services (HS 30.5.).

Access to primary healthcare has long been a major problem of the Finnish health system. A large number of professionals have applied to the private sector to run receptions for private patients or those receiving medical treatment through occupational health care. Working is more often part-time. On the other hand, the private side has excess capacity in some places. There are almost no queues.

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) has proposed in its report on occupational health care nursing that the resources of the health system and the expertise of professionals should be made to serve the needs of the entire population. We consider it worthwhile that concrete solutions to the current problems are presented. However, instead of expanding the Kela compensation system, the supply of services should be increased through welfare areas.

The problems of the Finnish social and health care system are systemic and above all related to the poor allocation of resources and workers’ work in relation to the needs of the population. Strengthening the Kela compensation system could serve as a band-aid for acute service availability problems. In the longer term, it may increase structural problems as parallel systems become even stronger in a situation where there is a shortage of professionals. The majority of experts have stated that there are more problems than benefits associated with a multi-channel health care system.

Those who often need a lot of different services suffer the most from the difficulties in accessing services. The increase in the availability of primary care physician services implemented through the Kela compensation system is based on the idea that a person does not really need other services or that they are sought from the public sector.

The development of the system from the point of view of only doctor’s appointments is also at odds with the strengths of Finland’s primary health care and wider European development. They emphasize prevention, multi-professionalism and organizational skills to ensure effective services. It would be difficult to include these elements in the model presented by Kela, which is based only on the availability of medical appointments.

We have just implemented a historically large social security reform. The welfare areas have been in operation for about half a year. After the structural reform has been implemented, we now have both the opportunity and direct obligation to develop the contents, availability and targeting of the services as well as the overall control of the service system based on effectiveness.

The resources committed to the private sector must be effectively made available to the entire population. In this work, the welfare regions must be key players in accordance with their public organizing responsibility.

Anu Niemi

Licentiate of Medicine, Director of Service Systems

Liina-Kaisa Tynkkynen

docent, research manager

Department of Health and Welfare

