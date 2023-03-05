Reader’s Opinion | The suffering caused to the animals must be minimized

The Constitutional Committee’s decision on ritual slaughter violates the dignity of animals.

Finland is lagging behind the legislation of other Nordic countries in human and animal rights matters in many respects. Kimmo Sasin (HS Opinion 1.3.) the lack of a separate law prohibiting mutilation mentioned is one example, the decision made now to allow ritual slaughter that causes suffering to animals is another.

In the beginning, ritual slaughter has had good, health-related reasons. The blood had to be drained as efficiently as possible from the living animal, so that no blood remained in the meat and it would not spoil. Today, there are other ways to achieve this goal. However, religious dogma is unchanging.

I personally understood from the committee members’ comments that the decision was influenced by foreign policy reasons. If this is the case, this should be clearly communicated to citizens who wonder about Finland’s departure from the line of the other Nordic countries.

The Constitutional Committee’s decision to place human rights before animal rights is based on the traditional understanding of animals as beings inferior to humans in terms of rights. Over the past decades, it has become clear that the human animal does not have an exclusive right to consciousness and cognition. Many animal species such as dogs, dolphins, crows, gorillas and elephants recognize themselves from a mirror image: they have awareness of themselves and their own existence. There are animal species that can count, use tools, call their fellow species by name, and mourn their dead.

In the animal kingdom, self-awareness and intelligence are more like continuums, with humans at the extreme end. It is clear that a conscious being is capable of great suffering in a situation where it experiences pain, fear and existential threat.

Human suffering for animals balances with human rights. Since the human animal is an omnivore, food production has been considered legitimate. However, the suffering caused to the animals should be minimized.

The Constitutional Committee’s decision has been justified by religious freedom and tolerance. These are abstract human values ​​that are generally not considered to justify causing suffering to others, because human dignity is indivisible and the same for everyone.

The Finnish word human dignity is problematic here. In English the word is dignity, dignity, which can be translated into intrinsic dignity or self-worth. All self-aware beings have dignity: humans, animals, and one day maybe even artificial intelligence. Unnecessary suffering caused to animals violates their dignity. Ultimately, the question is whether we are ready to accept that animal species other than humans are also entitled to dignity, and what consequences this will have.

Marianna Ridderstad

doctor of philosophy, Mäntsälä

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.