Reader’s Opinion | The structures of social work encourage irresponsible consumption choices

Both the social security system and social work practices should be reexamined from the perspective of responsibility.

Social work there are structural problems with the practices that prevent responsible choices.

The city of Helsinki is committed to the principles of fair trade and says that in its strategy it emphasizes responsible procurement. However, this is not reflected in the practices of social services, i.e. what public funds are used for.

For example, responsibility has not been taken into account in the contents of the food bags distributed for acute needs or in the target selection of payment commitments given to customers. The resources and practices of social work encourage customers in need of financial support to grant payment commitments to the cheapest clothing or electronics stores whose productions involve major human rights and environmental problems.

The structure of social security also creates accountability problems. People who have lived on income support for a long time are forced to buy the cheapest and least durable products. Buying a cheap and unsustainable product is not justified only by the price, but is also due to the control of wealth related to livelihood security. The Income Support Act defines the wealth that must be deducted from the next month’s support. This makes saving and making sustainable consumption choices practically impossible.

By enabling social work clients to make only unsustainable consumption choices, the system maintains oppressive and ecologically unsustainable structures, which in turn increase the suffering of the vulnerable. This contradicts the values ​​and principles of social work. Both the social security system and social work practices should be reexamined from the perspective of responsibility. Ecological and social responsibility must be included at the system level in all use of public funds.

Kaisla Kulmanen

social worker and social work student

Helsinki

