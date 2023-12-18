Reader's Opinion | The strength of classroom teaching is a broad field

Elementary school students are children who need a familiar, safe and professional adult.

The current one After the publication of the Pisa results, there has been a heated debate about the structure of the primary school. Concern about the results is justified, but a discussion that questions the education, professionalism and adherence to the curriculum of the class teacher is extremely derogatory (among other things HS Policy 5.12., HS Opinion 5.12. and HS Opinion 15.12.)

Classroom teacher training is a master's degree, which is applied for and admitted on the basis of academic success and personal suitability. The classroom teachers follow the national curriculum and class schedule.

The strength of classroom teaching is a broad field. For example, mother tongue content can be taught in all lessons. Another cornerstone of classroom teaching is strong student knowledge. Elementary school students are children who need a familiar, safe and professional adult who accompanies them from childhood to adolescence. The classroom teacher is best able to assess the amount of workload of the students during the school day and regulate it.

In terms of competence and life management, it is paramount to support the child's overall development, not just success in a certain subject. Teachers' professional development and growth benefit from open and fair discussion and cooperation between different groups of teachers.

Two billion has been cut from education between 2012 and 2019. As one front, the teachers have communicated that this will be reflected in the learning results and the well-being of children and young people. We challenge teachers and citizens to discuss educational resources. By investing in education, many learning and competence challenges can be solved.

Marko Jokinen

chairman

Finnish Class Teachers' Association

