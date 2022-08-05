Reader’s Opinion | The straight course must be implemented in a lightened manner

Not all commuting takes place between endpoints.

Espoo and Salo, a new straight track is needed, but not a massive high-speed track like the one-hour train. The new straight track must be completely adjacent to the highway and its stations must be connected to urban areas.

When the digitalization of access control has been found (Väylävirasto) to double the capacity of single-track lines at best, expensive double tracks are not always needed. With a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour, the travel time of the Express train is at most five minutes longer than on the planned high-speed line operating at a speed of 300 kilometers per hour. Stations are meeting and passing places. This way, the price remains about a quarter of an hour’s train.

Henri Miettinen reasoned (HS Opinion 1.8.) the unnecessaryness of the shortcut with the current commuting volumes. In my opinion, the matter must be examined on the basis of the development opportunity available from the straight line.

Not all commuting takes place between endpoints. A member of the Janakkala municipal board said years ago that they stopped growing when the trains stopped stopping. Until then, between Tampere and Helsinki, 70 percent of passengers traveled only part of the way and only 30 percent traveled the entire connection distance.

Stations must be connected to existing settlements, rely on their service structure, and strong land use must be planned around them for both housing and business activities. Through agglomeration stations and local transport, a chain of growing communities, a development corridor, is formed.

In this way, we create an opportunity for the pluralism, resilience and economic growth of our society, as well as a good living and operating environment for both people and companies. If implemented in the way I have presented, the money can be enough to implement it. The environment also thanks you.

Ismo Saari

city ​​councilor (central)

Sliver

