Reader’s Opinion | The state’s building heritage is under cross pressure

The State Council the plans for the castle quarter have heated up the building protection organization field. The dispute describes different perceptions of Building Protection and its purpose. Helsingin Sanomat in the editorial (10.11.) it was stated that “even the administration lives in time”. This is also the case with building protection.

Modern building protection is the search for solutions that preserve values ​​and reconcile different interests. This is also the case with the State Council’s castle block. The current project would support the conditions and centralization of the Government’s activities, but with the dismantling of the printing house, it would also take away some of the values. However, the essentials would remain. We are now divided on the hardness of the compromise.

In a difficult situation, the Finnish Museum Agency has considered it essential that the buildings on the outer perimeter of the State Council block remain in the main role and continue to be used in accordance with their long history. It is important to preserve, repair and develop the block, taking into account the values ​​of the central buildings and the needs of the Government’s work, as well as the continuity of both of these.

The planned new construction reduces the pressure of change in the most central parts of the block, where the preservation and restoration approach must be continued. The size, materials and shape of the new construction must be adapted to the whole, including the yard space. New building history information has been produced about the block as a whole, and the protection of the block’s oldest interiors, among other things, has been detailed.

“ The buildings in the outer perimeter of the Government Quarter play a leading role.

State is a significant owner of built cultural heritage. As a whole, the state’s building heritage is becoming even more cramped under the cross pressure of savings, efficiency and other stricter demands. Current government space and real estate strategies and internal government rental models do not support building heritage perspectives. The state is selling its real estate assets at an accelerating pace and giving up part of our cultural heritage, from office spaces to mansions and fortresses.

It’s not worth keeping empty premises, and a new owner can also prove to be a salvation. However, not everything can be traded. Just for the sake of sustainability and saving natural resources, it is right to take a critical and thoughtful approach to new construction in a situation where there is plenty of unused space.

Museum Agency considers it important that the state should continue to tell the story of the state of Finland with its buildings, that when showing uses, it would prioritize the key objects of the story and take care of its valuable buildings in an exemplary manner. This is currently not fully realized: for example, Engel’s county governments in Mikkeli and Hämeenlinna are empty. Municipalities and parishes also have unused real estate and repair debt; there are no buyers in line.

At the same time, the state is even making investments at a record pace, especially in the defense and security sectors. It is to be hoped that some of the investments would produce sustainable building heritage for the future and that the state’s exemplary role in nurturing its built heritage would not crumble.

Ulla Salmela

head of department, Finnish Museum Agency

