Reader's Opinion | The state of nature can be mapped in new ways

New ways of mapping the state of nature help in implementing the restoration decree.

Cost-effectively there is now a demand for the produced nature information, when the loss of nature, i.e. the impoverishment of nature, is stopped with the help of the EU's restoration regulation. With the help of machine intelligence, the most accurate information that has ever been collected was produced about the habitat types and their condition in the protected areas of Upper Lapland. The model should also be applied elsewhere.

Metsähallitus the nature surveyors of the nature services first collected information about the terrain. After that, experts from the Finnish Environment Institute taught machine intelligence to recognize different habitat types from satellite and laser scanning data. Now we have information from an area of ​​three million hectares about how the protected nature in Lapland will fare in the 2020s.

The collected information brought out a worrying thing: according to the results, more than half of the fell beds and treeless fell fabrics are in varying degrees of deterioration in their current condition. However, one of the positives was how well and cost-effectively we were able to use the method to produce information about the state of habitat types.

The EU restoration regulation will be voted on between February and March. The regulation requires that the status of habitat types be known by 2030 for 90 percent of occurrences and by 2040 for all occurrences. According to the decree, nature must be returned to its original state where nature has been impoverished.

“ Information is needed, for example, about the effects of restoration measures.

of the EU the restoration decree is to be implemented first in Natura areas. Currently, the protected areas have information about the habitat types that occur in them, but we need information about the change in the state of nature. Information is needed, for example, on how restoration measures or climate change affect protected areas.

We are currently starting a remote mapping project of marshes, where mapping is done in a similar way as in Upper Lapland. The condition of our gut has long been weakened by drainage. Information about the condition of bogs is needed in order to know how to target the restoration correctly. Funding for the work comes from the just started EU-funded Priodiversity Life project and the Ministry of the Environment.

The most unmapped nature is outside protected areas, where the occurrence and status of habitat types is not comprehensively known. In order to cost-effectively target the measures required by the regulation, we must have an overall picture of the state of Finland's nature. In that case, measures proposals can also be produced to improve the state of nature in a targeted manner for landowners.

So the requirements of the restoration regulation are met, it is necessary to cooperate in a wide range of fields. The work requires experts from all habitat type groups as well as remote sensing experts from different organizations. Luontopalvelut is looking for partners for work. The methods used in Lapland can help in gathering information from other places as well.

Pekka Sulkava

nature value leader

Metsähallitus nature services

