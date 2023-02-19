Reader’s Opinion | The state company Finnfund produces growth and development

Results have been generated in the areas of employment, climate and equality, which have been set as goals.

Profitable business is a prerequisite for functioning societies – and stability in the world is in Finland’s interest. However, it is difficult for companies in developing countries to get financing for investments, as commercial banks and investment companies get returns more easily from elsewhere. The need is met by state-owned impact investor Finnfund, which promotes sustainable development by investing in profitable and responsible companies in developing countries.

The core of the operation is the creation of development effects. Results have been generated in the areas of employment, climate and equality, which have been set as goals.

More than 80,000 people are employed in companies invested by Finnfund. These people work in fields that support the economic and social development of their communities.

For example, the Finnfund-financed wind power project in Kenya has brought 200 permanent jobs to the region and produces 15 percent of the country’s electricity. At the same time, Finnish know-how has been utilized. Peikko Group delivered the foundation solution for the power plants.

The global food crisis has increased hunger. In Ethiopia, which is suffering from drought and unrest, Finnfund has financed a local chicken breeding company that employs 700 people. 40 percent of these are women. The company is estimated to have improved the nutrition and living conditions of more than one million households.

The companies financed by Finnfund produce more than 3,000 gigawatt hours of clean energy, which corresponds to the electricity consumption of 10 million people in the target countries. Finnfund is also the first development finance institution whose investment targets bind more carbon than they emit.

Achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals requires substantial private investments in the creation of jobs in developing countries, climate action and the promotion of equality. It is important that Finland supports this.

Titta Maja-Luoto

head of the development policy department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

