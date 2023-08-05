Reader’s Opinion | The spread of bird flu cannot be prevented by killing wild birds

The threat of bird flu must be taken seriously and reacted to in the right way.

Bird flu now spreading worldwide. It is difficult to even realistically estimate the extent of the infections. We can already talk about an animal welfare crisis. The current wave of bird flu has already killed countless numbers of birds, perhaps even millions. Some of these are individuals of endangered species.

The reason for the spread of the disease can be found in animal production. When stressed animals are placed in a small space, this allows viruses to mutate efficiently and continuously spread from one individual to another. In Finland, the disease has spread to several fur farms. Because of the situation, the Finnish Game Center granted a significant number of exemption permits for killing wild birds, almost 10,000.

The spread of bird flu cannot be prevented by killing wild birds. Infections of wild birds are not the root cause of the spread of the disease. Any wild bird that becomes infected with bird flu is a victim of the disease, not the cause. As long as the root cause of the spread of bird flu – i.e. keeping animals in conditions conducive to the spread of disease – is not addressed, it is only a matter of time to what proportions the consequences will grow.

Sonja Blom

expert, wild animals project, SEY Finnish animal protection

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.