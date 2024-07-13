Reader’s Opinion | The Speaker of the Parliament should also be allowed to vote

Extremely the tight voting result in the parliament regarding the so-called conversion law raises the question of the speaker of the parliament’s lack of voting rights. Article 42 of our constitution stipulates that the speaker may not participate in the vote.

This kind of “nullification” of one vote is strange from the point of view of democracy. After all, it can prevent the realization of the will of the people expressed in the elections in an extremely equal situation, where even one vote can be decisive. When the vital interests of the nation are at stake, the voting result should not be allowed to be distorted like the current Article 42.

Why then has our constitution “sterilized” the mandate of the parliamentarian elected as speaker from the people? In the drafts of our constitution (HE 1998:1), this democratic deficit has been defended without saying anything, only by referring to the “non-partisanship” required by the speaker’s job.

The reasoning is untenable. From the point of view of democracy, it is fairer for the speaker to retain the mandate given to him by the people so that he can use his discretion and vote when the situation demands it. He would therefore be allowed to abstain from voting whenever the result of the parliamentary elections voted by the people is not in jeopardy.

Erkki Havansi

Professor Emeritus of Law, Kerava

