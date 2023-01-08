Reader’s Opinion | The sleep conversation gets stuck in place

What would a sociologist, biologist or historian have to say about sleep and insomnia?

Just in my master’s degree, I looked at how sleep and insomnia are talked about in the media. I noticed that news related to sleep and insomnia is stuck. The discussion is almost invariably determined by sleep doctors and morning rhymes. The setting does not seem to serve the readers very well: the comment fields of the stories are full of very angry people who would like a new perspective on the subject.

No wonder! The comments of sleep doctors bring almost nothing new to the discussion. In order to achieve a better sleep, you should at least sleep in a cool place, without smart devices, relax in the evening and exercise enough during the day. Even in one story, a sleep doctor urged those suffering from insomnia to find a job where they can implement their own sleep rhythm. It seemed amusing, even silly. For many, that is easier said than done.

“ The stories don’t tell about a student for whom the best time to work is at night.

In human-centered stories, ordinary people tell about their own dream affairs in quite detail. However, the long feature stories start at five o’clock with a morning swim or yoga session. We don’t talk about an entrepreneur who doesn’t start his work day until noon, or a student for whom the best time to work is at night. Everyone has a personal experience of sleep, more and more also of insomnia. So wouldn’t it be right that the experiences of people other than morning crocheters should be heard in the media?

Even well-intentioned sleep doctors can only give a limited number of new tips – after that the comments start repeating themselves. Then it would be time to hear someone other than a doctor’s opinion on the subject. What would a sociologist, biologist or historian have to say about sleep and insomnia?

Maybe a politician could put sleep matters on his agenda. The party that would take up the cause of the sleepless could gather votes from the hard-to-reach party of the sleepers.

Olli Laitinen

master’s student in science communication, University of Oulu

