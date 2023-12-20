Reader's Opinion | The situation in Eastern Finland has many causes

In the future, Eastern Finland needs a stronger investment, especially in traffic routes.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper fastened in his editorial (18.12.) appropriately focused on the problems of Eastern Finland. However, it is a gross generalization to treat the entire region as one multi-problem entity. Eastern Finland is a multifaceted region, whose provinces' opportunities and development needs are lost in generalizations.

One fact is that the described backwardness is the result of the politics practiced. If, for example, the Savo and Karelia railways had invested as much as the Ostrobothnia railway, there would have been more industrial investments in the region as a result. Now that the traffic on the Saimaa Canal has been blocked, the funding shortfall of the eastern railways and roads is reflected in the lack of transmission capacity and rising costs.

Another point that gets lost in generalizations is that the green or clean transition is more than just wind power. For example, there are currently more than 30 clean energy investments underway in Pohjois Savo, of which industrial-scale solar and biogas projects already outnumber wind power projects.

The arcs of regional development are long. For example, Finvector's pharmaceutical factory investment in Kuopio is based on decades of research. Its foundation was formed when the establishment of Kuopio University brought the region into contact with the international scientific community. Ylä-Savo's well-known Technology Industry, on the other hand, has been born with the commitment of many generations of owner-entrepreneurs in the region and has grown with the cooperation of the region through, among other things, education and good living environments.

Not even new success in the area can be based on things created by clicking fingers. In the future, Eastern Finland needs a stronger investment, especially in traffic routes. It is essential that the position of the large region in terms of EU funding does not weaken in the upcoming EU budget period.

Eastern Finns also have to look in the mirror: a negative message produces a negative image that covers up the strengths. The age and health statistics of the population, which are regrettably weak, will not improve by complaining either.

Ossi Martikainen

contact manager, Pohjois Savo association

