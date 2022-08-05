Reader’s Opinion | The shortage of nurses can be solved immediately

The nationwide assessment of labor availability must be abandoned, and social security training acquired outside the EU and Eta countries should be recognized more quickly than at present.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper has told about the congestion in the emergency room and health care. Their biggest underlying reason is the lack of social security personnel, especially nurses.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Aki Lindén (sd) told in the HS story (2.8.) that he could not come up with a law change that could quickly ease the situation. Change will not happen in a week or two, but there are ways to solve the nursing shortage. Action is needed.

The first thing to look at is the resourcing of social security services as a whole. Nurses are needed in health care, but the tightened qualification requirements for nursing staff keep community nurses working in the care of the elderly and disabled.

Hoiva is largely about living in the customers’ everyday life, where the caregivers’ long training is partially wasted. Nurse training is not needed for delivering food or keeping company with the customer, as is largely required nowadays. Nurses should be able to focus on the nursing work according to their training even when nursing. A clear investment must be made in one academic year’s nursing assistant training.

In addition Social security training acquired outside the EU and Eta countries should be recognized here faster than at present. Now we are in a situation where a Filipino nurse gets on a plane in Manila as a nurse and lands in Helsinki as a care assistant. These people need the opportunity to take a screen test, knowledge of the Swedish language should not be required of them.

The national consideration of workforce availability must be abandoned. The opportunities brought by digitization must be utilized to the full, and solutions that utilize artificial intelligence must be counted as part of the nurse dimensioning. Programs based on artificial intelligence know how to predict a customer’s possible fall, and well-being wristbands free up human resources for night monitoring when customers are awake.

Arja Laitinen

manager, care and expertise

Welfare sector Hali

