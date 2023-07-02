Reader’s Opinion | The settlement of the inheritance tax must be done quickly

Inheritance and gift taxation have traditionally been organized in the same way. This should also be the case in the future.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government’s recent government program includes an interesting entry on inheritance tax. According to the entry, the replacement of the inheritance tax with the taxation of the capital gain of the inherited property is clarified. This entry has understandably given rise to thoughts going in a different direction. This possible change has been fiercely opposed and supported. Without taking a position on this, the project gives rise to a number of new questions.

The program entry only talks about inheritance tax. This leaves open what the fate of gift taxation would be. Inheritance and gift taxation have traditionally been organized in the same way. This should also be the case in the future.

If inheritance tax is changed to transfer profit taxation, where the tax in practice is paid later than in donations, the taxation starts to guide the behavior of the owners. Parents should not transfer their property to their children during their lifetime. Such a development is not appropriate. The transfer of wealth to the new generation in sufficient time serves the collective economy best. This especially applies to business and farm assets.

“ The entry for inheritance tax leaves open what the fate of gift tax would be.

Another aspect related to the program recording is related to how leaving the fate of inheritance taxation to a future settlement, perhaps years from now, affects the timing of generational changes. A fairly strong assumption is that the generation changes that are already being planned will begin to be postponed to wait for the report to be completed.

This development cannot be the desired situation. Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, it is necessary to act quickly. It is not appropriate to wait for years, because every year lost means delaying important decisions.

Inheritance tax changing it to capital gains taxation does not automatically mean that taxation will become lighter and neither will it become stricter. For some, taxation would be reduced and for others it would be tightened. For this reason, the final result of the investigation should not be approached with attitude. Decisions in the matter should be made after a thorough and prompt investigation.

Pauli K. Mattila

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.