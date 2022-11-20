Reader’s Opinion | The service system has failed my child

The constant change of adults who offer help to a child who lived his first years in unsafe conditions is a repeated experience of rejection.

Let’s talk a lot about the fact that children and families should be supported at a low threshold, listening to them and in their everyday environments.

I am a total single parent. I adopted a child when he was almost 4 years old. We went to the counseling center for the first time, when the child was still learning a new language and wondering where he was. He was given age-standard tests, regardless of his background. The service did not ask how we can do it.

Our family’s journey into the depths of the Finnish service system began. The child has had problems surviving age-appropriately in kindergarten, school and hobbies. Age seems to determine how a child should progress in our society. Consideration of the child’s developmental level remains secondary.

I have fought for help in many health issues. The child has been in the special medical care of the central hospital and the Children’s Clinic, and has been evaluated by child psychiatry twice. He has been evaluated at school.

Countless successful and unsuccessful blood tests, x-rays and magnetic resonance images have been taken of the child. He has received regular injection treatment for five years. I have often given injections myself, because the child resists hospital visits.

The child has sat in dozens of meetings, where various professionals have gathered around him with computers and notebooks. The child has been given several tests with different measurements.

After many years, I say with exhaustion that our family simply does not adapt to the complex service structure: we do not get the support we need. One door after another closes and the service also stops because the child refuses to go to receptions.

“ I have lived all these years at the limit of endurance.

The staff helping us has always changed. I used to keep a record of all social security professionals who served us. I stopped counting when the child started second grade and by that time had met nearly 70 different professionals.

We are waiting for a support person for the child for the fifth year. They also promised to help us with the post-adoption service. A now 12-year-old child wanted to go to that office. We went to the reception. We have not been contacted since then.

I think the service system has failed my child. For a child who has lived his first years in unsafe conditions, the disconnection or constant change of connections with adults who offer help is a frequent experience of rejection.

I myself have lived all these years at the limit of endurance. I have scheduled my work, our everyday life and the needs of our family in different directions while idling and partly aimlessly with the complex service system that pulls us along.

I strongly believe that my children and I would be much better off if we had received help directly in our own home from the beginning, so that our affairs would have been handled centrally by a smaller group of professionals.

Tired mom

