Reader’s Opinion | The sensible green relationship with nature shows itself again

Forests are seen as a mere stock of raw materials, which the crown of creation is entitled to use to the maximum.

Aalistunturi the forest management measures of the root have sparked discussions, some of which harshly condemn the conservation efforts. In the opinion of forestry professionals, important measures are already being taken to support biodiversity in commercial forests: saving trees and artificial perches are in fashion, for example, and will not be of any use to bird species that depend on old forests for decades. On the other hand, they are suitable for supporters of intensive forestry, because they help green the operation and at the same time seek wider social acceptance.

When the famous relationship with nature leans on sensible green regional policy, the result is accordingly. Even if forests are seen as nothing more than a stockpile of raw materials, which the crown of creation is entitled to use to the maximum. Unfortunately, one often has to read that Northern Finland is protected almost to death. In this context, it should be noted that a significant part of the protection has been aimed at areas that are not important for forestry. The number of old forests is still too small in terms of combating nature loss. In addition, the areas are fragmented. Therefore, the state should set an example and immediately protect its old forests. This cannot be left to private individuals. There should still be more preference for continuous education.

It has been said that Finland’s forests are growing more than ever. There is also a backlog of treatment measures that are characterized as essential, so you would think there would be plenty of work to do. In addition, extensive restoration work is planned for us. That’s why I’m asking what’s the point of cutting down an area that could qualify as a national park and that doesn’t need restoration. I strongly question the actions of Metsähallitus in Aalistunturi. On the other hand, it includes strong political guidance, which partly explains the operating model. Perhaps it would be appropriate to really strive “from the voice of the host towards better cooperation”, where nature would be properly taken into account.

On a general level, I’m not aiming to stop logging, but to change operating methods. Unfortunately, the views of the strongest critics of conservation can be understood mainly on the basis of how little knowledge there can be when it comes to understanding biodiversity and Forest Ecology. It is, if it seems so.

Kari Alaniska

doctor of philosophy, Oulu

