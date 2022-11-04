Reader’s Opinion | The school creates a breeding ground for violence between students

At school, the child finds himself in a world where he is constantly being watched, evaluated and criticized.

Is heavy and depressing to read over and over again, endless stories about school violence, where the root causes of the phenomenon are ignored and circumvented (HS 27.10.). It’s not just about being a bully and being bullied. There are emotional skills deficiencies, there are bad home education and indifferent parents.

One the basic thing is that the school itself creates an excellent basis for violence between students. At school, the child finds himself in a world where he is constantly being watched, evaluated and criticized. He has to compete with his peers to be accepted.

Poor achievers have to choose whether they believe in their own badness or the meaninglessness of school. And this is the perfect breeding ground for student-to-student violence.

Second the taboo of discussing bullying is the responsibility of the school’s adults. There are principals and teachers who do not understand what kind of institution they work for. They do not understand their absolute moral responsibility as administrators of a compulsory institution for the underprivileged – children and young people. The inescapable duty of adults in such an institution would be to protect the weakest in the community.

“ Adults have an inescapable duty to protect the weakest in the community.

Hesari interviewed (HS 27.5.2021) in connection with a specific case of bullying, the principal and class teacher of the school in question. The principal stated: “There has always been and will always be bullying and school bullying as well, as sad as it sounds. I think it would be blue-eyed to say otherwise.” And the teacher: “I don’t follow any anti-bullying program, and I don’t even know if there is one in our school.” These programs always come and go, they cost millions, and they are never properly implemented.”

Known an occupational safety expert compared these statements to occupational safety problems, where many managers state that “accidents always happen, no matter what you do”. In these workplaces, there are no conditions for improving job security, and there is no hope of zero tolerance for bullying in such schools. In both, management’s influence and responsibility are underestimated.

At the same time, there are hundreds of schools in Finland where the teaching community has made it convincingly clear that no one is bullied in this school. And also prove it by intervening whenever there is a reason. And the need to intervene quickly decreases.

Is it is difficult to find a point of comparison in the adult world for the cruelty where a child or young person is forced to return to the same space with their bully day after day or even to sit next to them. If the adult community does not see this, it is structural blindness.

Hannu Simola

professor emeritus of educational sociology and politics, Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.