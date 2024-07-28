Reader’s Opinion | The safety of bicycle paths must be improved

Reader’s opinion|Helsinki should revise the design instructions for cycle paths and demand a higher quality.

About cycling and bike lanes in Helsinki have been written a lot recently. Veikko Tarvainen (HS Opinion 20.7.) marveled at the construction of a bicycle bridge in the beautiful rocky landscape of Humallahti. I wonder the same thing. A bicycle bridge would be massive, expensive and unnecessary, and it would spoil the landscape. If you ride a bike, you have to be prepared for the fact that sometimes there will be a hill in front of you. You can also ride a bike if you can’t pedal.

I also constantly wonder how in Helsinki, “the most functional city in the world”, they still haven’t learned how to build functional, safe and continuous cycle paths. For example, cycle paths have been built in Laajasalo in recent years, which suddenly direct cyclists to the car lane at bus stops.

This is even the case next to the nearby school. This is far from safe cycling for children. Couldn’t the bike path be marked at the stop so that everyone knows how to be careful? At some other point, the bike path simply disappears, joins the carriageway. With more careful planning, there would certainly have been room for a bike path.

In addition, Koirasaaritie, which is being rebuilt, has been designed in such a way that sometimes there is a good cycle path next to the sidewalk, and sometimes cyclists are directed to a narrow lane among the cars for a longer period of time. The carriageway could still be narrowed a bit and the bike path, even if narrow, could be raised to the level of the sidewalk. This would be significantly safer for cyclists. In the future, the road in question will be part of Saaristobaana, a direct connection from Laajasalo and later even from Vuosaari to the inner city. Presumably it is in heavy use. The plan doesn’t seem like a banana at all.

Cyclists should not have to ride on the bike path on the same level as cars, buses and trucks anywhere. Helsinki should revise the design instructions for cycle paths and demand a higher quality.

Merja Eskola

architect, Helsinki

