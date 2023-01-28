Saturday, January 28, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | The runway can be implemented later

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

A fast connection is worthwhile, unless the runway needs to be built.

Fresh according to the report, no large rail project is commercially viable (HS 24.1.). For the southern part of Suomirada, the government would have to pay around 2.5 billion euros. The amount happens to be roughly the same as the price of Lentorada. The conclusion is that a high-speed connection is profitable, unless the runway needs to be built. Such an option is the development of the current main line. The Pasila–Tikkurila–Kerava distance does limit the number of trains, but it won’t be a big problem, at least in the near future. If in the future the traffic volumes increase unexpectedly, the Lentorata can be implemented later.

Juha P. Korhonen

traffic planner, Mikkeli

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

