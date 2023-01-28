Reader’s Opinion | The runway can be implemented later

A fast connection is worthwhile, unless the runway needs to be built.

Fresh according to the report, no large rail project is commercially viable (HS 24.1.). For the southern part of Suomirada, the government would have to pay around 2.5 billion euros. The amount happens to be roughly the same as the price of Lentorada. The conclusion is that a high-speed connection is profitable, unless the runway needs to be built. Such an option is the development of the current main line. The Pasila–Tikkurila–Kerava distance does limit the number of trains, but it won’t be a big problem, at least in the near future. If in the future the traffic volumes increase unexpectedly, the Lentorata can be implemented later.

Juha P. Korhonen

traffic planner, Mikkeli

