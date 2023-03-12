Reader’s Opinion | The role of elementary school in the political education of young people should be increased

Participation in politics should not be left to the prerogative of the highly educated.

A year In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the lowest voting percentage (54.8 percent) was among 20–24-year-olds and the second lowest (56.3 percent) among 18–19-year-olds. These numbers are significantly lower than the national turnout (just over 70 percent). When comparing the level of education, the extremes in voting activity were represented only by those who attended elementary school (57.9 percent) and those who completed a higher university degree (91.9 percent).

Participation in politics must be made possible for everyone and not be left to the privileged of the highly educated. The role of elementary school in the political education of young people should therefore be increased. After completing elementary school, a young person must have a clear understanding of how and why to vote. One must be able to recognize and evaluate one’s own values ​​at such a level that one can make voting decisions in accordance with the individual’s morality.

Helmi Hämäläinen

student, Helsinki

