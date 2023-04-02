Reader’s Opinion | The roads must be paved with better quality asphalt

When the amount of bitumen is increased, the asphalt breaks easily.

in Helsingin Sanomat was written (30.3.) that repairing studded tire damage takes a large part of the pavement money.

Road ruts are not the biggest problem. You can drive in grooves for years, as long as the tires have sufficient groove depth. What damages cars are sharp-edged and deep potholes, which have been appearing at an ever-increasing rate in recent years.

So we have to talk about the quality of the asphalt. When the amount of bitumen is increased, the asphalt breaks easily. When the water that rained on the fracture freezes, pits of different sizes are created.

As far as I know, the thickness of the asphalt layer has been reduced from five centimeters to three centimeters. It causes the asphalt to crack much more easily than before. The road operator must know how to demand better quality asphalt and return to the five-centimeter layer thickness.

Jan Wahlstedt

chemical engineer, retired, Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.