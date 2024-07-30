Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Reader's Opinion | The roads are in terrible condition

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2024
in World Europe
Reader's Opinion | The roads are in terrible condition
The condition of the roads is a matter of maintenance reliability and part of the overall preparation.

Finland the poor condition of the roads becomes visible to many who move around the country. Unfortunately, we are no longer talking only about the poor condition of the lower road network, but also about the increased repair debt of the main road network, which will never be covered with the current funding.

The condition of the roads is also a question of maintenance reliability and part of the overall preparation. When I was driving Käsivarrentie (E8) to Kilpisjärvi, the condition of the road was poor in relation to the current traffic volume. Not to mention that we would find ourselves in a situation where cargo passing through the Baltic Sea would have to be transported from the ports of Northern Norway.

As a result of the tight economic situation, significantly more funding for the road system is not expected, so it is necessary to openly consider other funding options and implementation models. In addition, the current security policy situation needs to be replaced by the old bridge drum policy and things should be looked at as a whole, beyond one’s own constituencies.

Inka Kolhinoja

Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

