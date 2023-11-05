Reader’s Opinion | The risk of low-income people becoming homeless is increasing

The most important thing in combating homelessness is prevention.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government has set the goal of eliminating long-term homelessness by 2027. Reaching the goal with a comprehensive and sustainable homelessness policy is still realistic, but despite the government’s goal, the government program itself does not provide sufficient conditions to eliminate long-term homelessness.

To a successful one homelessness work essentially includes measures to prevent homelessness. Homelessness can best be prevented by ensuring that there are enough affordable apartments, the level of social security is high enough to ensure the ability of low-income people to pay rent, and housing guidance and counseling as well as various support services, such as mental health and substance abuse services, are available quickly and at a low threshold. In addition, walk-in and take-home services should be increased.

“ Serious problems in the childhood home increase the risk of youth homelessness.

However, the government intends to weaken the production of state-subsidized affordable rental housing and is planning cuts to, among other things, housing allowance and other social security as well as housing counseling assistance. The combined effect of these will especially increase the risk of low-income people becoming homeless.

Worry the situation of families and young people has also grown. The risk of young people becoming homeless has increased in Finland, which has been influenced as one factor by the increased inequality in our society. Serious problems in the childhood home, such as substance abuse, violence and foster care, as well as intergenerational disadvantage, increase the risk of youth homelessness. Young people and their families need individual and flexible forms of support, not sticks or coercions.

The government and Finnish homelessness actors have the same goal: to eliminate long-term homelessness in Finland. However, eliminating long-term homelessness alone is not a sufficient goal, because only a part of those experiencing homelessness in Finland are long-term homeless.

Everyone in Finland has the right to a home – even those who experience homelessness for a shorter period of time. Finnish politics has previously talked about eliminating all forms of homelessness, and it would be good to return this goal to the current government’s policy as well.

Katri Nokela

executive director

Youth Housing Association

Sanna Tiivola

executive director

Without a permanent home, ry

