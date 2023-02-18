Reader’s Opinion | The rigid plastic packaging is difficult to open

For example, products packed with plastic wrap are difficult to open without damaging the contents.

About packaging are made unnecessarily strong. For example, jar lids don’t always open, and it’s difficult to open products packed with plastic wrap without damaging the contents.

Manufacturers of packaging equipment and packers of products, use lighter plastic covers, thereby reducing costs and saving the environment. Test opening your packages.

Juhani Korhonen

Espoo

