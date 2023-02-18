Saturday, February 18, 2023
Reader's Opinion | The rigid plastic packaging is difficult to open

February 18, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader's opinion

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

For example, products packed with plastic wrap are difficult to open without damaging the contents.

About packaging are made unnecessarily strong. For example, jar lids don’t always open, and it’s difficult to open products packed with plastic wrap without damaging the contents.

Manufacturers of packaging equipment and packers of products, use lighter plastic covers, thereby reducing costs and saving the environment. Test opening your packages.

Juhani Korhonen

Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

