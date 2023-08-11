Reader’s Opinion | The right-wing attitude towards unemployment insurance and inheritance tax is contradictory

For the heir, it is a new asset, which he has usually done nothing for.

In the political on the right, it is considered that income without compensation passives a person. On the right, unemployment is seen above all as the unemployed’s own cause, and the continuation of unemployment as an indication that unemployment insurance does not encourage people to look for work.

The right-wing view does not seem to be swayed by the fact that re-employment of an unemployed person over the age of 45 is difficult according to European standards. For some reason, many employers feel that a job seeker of this age is already “old”.

But when we talk about inheritance tax, it’s suddenly a big injustice from the right that a person can’t get new property tax-free. Suddenly, free money doesn’t make people passive. Waiver of inheritance tax is justified by the fact that the previous owners have already paid tax on it. Yes, but for the inheritor it is a new asset, which he has usually done nothing for. If it is a family business where the inheritor has worked, he has received a normal salary for his work.

My sense of justice does not allow one person to receive, for example, a 100,000-euro holiday cottage completely free from their parents, while at the same time the other person would have to finance a similar cottage with their own income from work.

The right-wing’s favorite argument is that working should always be more profitable than free income. If the right-wing really believed this, it would push for a reduction in labor taxation. Inheritance is all about being born lucky. Of course, significant extensions could be made to the inheritance tax payment periods.

Mika Pahlsten

Kirkkonummi

