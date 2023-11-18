Reader’s Opinion | The right to strike politically is a human right

Democracy includes the fact that people have the right to take a stand on decision-making even between elections.

Congressman Ben Zyskowicz (chef) presented in his opinion piece (HS 17.11.), that political strikes are not part of democracy. This is an absurd claim, especially when it comes from a politician with a long career in parliament.

Democracy includes the fact that people have the right to take a stand on decision-making even between elections. In democratic states, individual people, the ay movement and other non-governmental organizations, companies and public entities always have the right to say what they think about the proposals of the decision-makers and, if necessary, oppose the proposals with expressions of opinion. The government’s goal to transfer matters previously agreed upon by the labor market parties into legislation further increases the need of the ay movement for political influence.

I remind Zyskowicz and other MPs that the political right to strike is based, among other things, on the principles accepted by the International Labor Organization under the UN, the ILO, to which Finland is committed. According to the ILO, trade unions must have the opportunity for protest strikes and expressing their opinions on social issues, even if they do not directly belong to matters agreed in collective agreements.

According to Zyskowicz, the government is not violating the right of employees to strike for better working conditions in a situation where there is no valid collective agreement. This is also not true, because the restrictions planned by the government on the right to industrial action limit the right to strike in those sectors where industrial action is needed to strengthen the bargaining position of employees.

The proposal of the coalition and other government parties to limit political labor struggles takes away from employees a significant opportunity to influence political decisions. Finland is in danger of joining the ranks of countries where freedom of speech and opinion is restricted.

Katja Syvärinen

Vice-chairman of the SAK board, manager

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.