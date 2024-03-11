Reader's Opinion | The right to strike is about individual freedom

Individuals have the right to organize and the right to finance their refusal to work with strike subsidies through the organization.

Trade unions have organized several industrial actions in protest against the structural reforms of working life planned by the government – ​​the latest being the two-week strike by SAK in ports and railway freight transport.

According to the preliminary estimate of the Confederation of Finnish Business, the effects of disruptions in exports and imports on the gross national product are 320 million euros. Relative to the entire Finnish economy, it is about a 0.1 percent effect. However, according to the Ministry of Labor and Economy's own assessment, restrictions on the right to strike would save six minutes per employee per year.

Although on a large scale it is a question of small effects, for an individual citizen the restriction of the right to strike can have significant consequences, especially in the long term. Of course, democracy also includes the possibility to change laws: the right to do so is given by the election result. Therefore, in a democracy, it is also possible to have a discussion about the rights to strikes and the role of civil society in general alongside the structures typical of a free society.

The role of laws is to define what is permitted and what is prohibited. There are certain basic rights, such as the freedom to decide on one's activities and spending money. In this way, individuals also have the right to organize and the right to finance their refusal to work with strike subsidies through the organization, which are also taxable income.

Therefore, by restricting the right to strike, individual freedom is also interfered with, which is a step towards an authoritarian social system.

Aleksi Niemi

Helsinki

